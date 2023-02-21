Taylor’s Take: The virtue of secret grumbling Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Presidents John and John Quincy Adams were the saltiest of men.

Though talented politicians and diplomats, the father and son duo were never regarded warmly in their times due to their propensity for moral grandstanding and barbed political speeches.

However, the Adams were often prudent enough – for the most part – to confess their most ardent grumbling to their personal diaries.

Americans of the 21st century can learn much from this practice.

All too often, mundane moments of anger – being cut off in traffic or a rude comment – are memorialized on social media.

What should a brief flash of rage becomes a supernova of righteous indignation egged on by the comments section.

Memorializing anger leads to the awful habit of holding a grudge.

Holding a grudge leads to passive-aggressive behavior, which causes the cycle to repeat itself.

Instead of going to Facebook or Twitter, do as the Adams did and bury angry thoughts in a private journal. Keep them secret and safe so that others may not see them.

Society and one’s personal well-being will be better off by practicing the art of secret grumbling.