Noe nets 36 points as Harlan downs Williamsburg Published 2:00 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Sophomore guard Kylie Noe scored a career-high 36 points on Monday as Harlan outlasted host Williamsburg 70-64.

It was just the fifth time this season the Lady Dragons hit 70 points.

Junior guard Emma Owens struggled from the field but finished with 15 points. Senior forward Peighton Jones scored nine and Addison Jackson tossed in six. Peyshaunce Wynn had three points and Raegan Goodman tossed in one.

Harlan forced the Lady Jackets into 19 turnovers. The Dragons committed 11.

Harlan connected on 18 of 26 free throws. Noe hit 10 of 15 and Owens made seven of nine.

Maddy Hopkins powered Williamsburg with 31 points. She connected on 17 of 19 free throws.

Allie Wilson scored 21 points and Presley Spicer added eight for the Lady Jackets.

Williamsburg took an 18-15 advantage after one quarter.

The Lady Jackets held a 35-32 lead at intermission.

Harlan fought back to pull within 52-50 entering the final quarter.

The Lady Dragons outscored Williamsburg 20-12 in the fourth quarter to win. Owens hit four free throws in the final minute.

The Lady Jackets held a slim 30-26 rebounding advantage. Hopkins grabbed a game-high 11 while Wilson had seven. Noe pulled down nine for the Lady Dragons.

It was Harlan’s fourth straight victory over the Lady Jackets.

The Lady Dragons played without sophomores Aymanni Wynn and Leah Davis for the sixth consecutive game.

According to Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm-Rowe, Aymanni Wynn could return in time for the district tournament. Davis is questionable.

Williamsburg (10-18) lost to Pineville on Tuesday, 70-22.

The 11-17 Lady Dragons will face Harlan County in the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro.

Williamsburg play Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (Tenn.) and McCreary Central to close the regular season.

The Lady Jackets will take on Corbin in the 50th District Tournament at South Laurel on Monday.