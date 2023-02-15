HMS Academic team takes regional title Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Harlan Independent School District’s middle school academic took one more step on the road to the Governor’s Cup State Finals on Saturday, winning the Region 17 Kentucky Governor’s Cup Competition at Letcher County Central High School.

“Harlan Middle School has done it again, back-to-back regional championships,” said Superintendent C.D. Morton.

According to a news release, the Harlan Middle School academic team has taken the regional title three times in the last four years. The squad won first place in the Quick Recall category and second place in Future Problem Solving. The team additionally placed at least one student in each written assessment area while placing multiple students in language arts and composition. Harlan Middle School was the overall winner of the competition with a total score of 43 points. Wallins Junior High captures second place overall with 14 points, with Arlie Boggs Elementary taking third place with 12 points.

The Harlan Middle School team secured their place in the regional competition not long ago.

A previous Enterprise report stated the 2023 district title was the Harlan team’s fourth consecutive district win, and the 17th in the last 21 years. In 2022, the team achieved a school and county record with their 8th-place performance at the state level. They are expecting another strong showing at the upcoming regional competition.

Overall Final Standings

1) Harlan Middle School – 43

2) Wallins Junior High School – 14

3) Arlie Boggs Elementary (MG) – 12

4) Cumberland Elementary (MG) – 10

5) Evarts Junior High School – 8

Quick Recall

1) Harlan Middle School

2) Evarts Junior High School

3) Wallins Junior High School

4) Cowan Elementary (MG)

Future Problem Solving

1) Wallins Junior High School

2) Harlan Middle School

3) Evarts Junior High School

Mathematics

1) Gabriel Clay – Cumberland Elementary (MG)

2) Kenan Amro – Harlan Middle School

3) Thomas Daniels – James A. Cawood Elementary (MG)

4) Aaron Dunn – Arlie Boggs Elementary School (MG)

5) Avery Lowe – Letcher Middle School

Science

1) Gabriel Clay – Cumberland Elementary (MG)

2) Grayson Short – Rosspoint Elementary (MG)

3) Christian Gibson – Fleming Neon Middle School

4) Avery Carroll – Harlan Middle School

5) Aaron Dunn – Arlie Boggs Elementary School (MG)

Social Studies

1) Noah Murphy – Arlie Boggs Elementary School (MG)

2) Juliana Damaa – Harlan Middle School

3) Jack Eld – Wallins Junior High School

Language Arts

1) Shaedyn Crow – Harlan Middle School

2) Gracie Hensley – Harlan Middle School

3) Aiden Webb ** – Cowan Elementary (MG)

4) Addyson Bolling – Whitesburg Middle School

5) Riley Card – Rosspoint Elementary (MG)

Arts & Humanities

1) Juliana Damaa – Harlan Middle School

2) Noah Murphy – Arlie Boggs Elementary (MG)

3) Thomas Daniels – James A. Cawood Elementary (MG)

4) Kinzleigh Damron – Jenkins Ind. Middle School

5) Landon Thacker – Jenkins Ind. Middle School

Composition

1) Emma Caudill – Letcher Middle School

2) Rihanna Montanaro – Harlan Middle School

3) Calissa Lowe – Cowan Elementary (MG)

4) Jenna Nguyen – Harlan Middle School

5) Skylar Rutherford – James A. Cawood Elementary (MG)

The HMS Quick Recall Team, Future Problem Solving Team, and students that placed top 5 in individual subject area assessments will go on to compete at the Governor’s Cup State Finals held at the Galt House in Louisville held from March 17-20.