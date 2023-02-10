Murphy, Huff named to Frank Brittain Hall of Fame Published 12:41 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Harlan County Schools has selected a pair of students for induction into the district’s Frank Brittain Hall of Fame.

According to a press news release, the Frank Brittain Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame Committee recently announced Riley Murphy and Jackson Huff are the newest members to be selected.

Murphy was scheduled to be honored at the Harlan County Cheer Competition on Monday, while Huff will be honored at the Harlan County Black Bears basketball game on Friday. As a valedictorian of his graduating class, Murphy earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while at Harlan County High School, taking honors and dual credit classes. Murphy graduated with more than 30 dual credit hours, which included the gross anatomy class at Lincoln Memorial University. He scored a 31 on his ACT and a near-perfect English and reading score of 35.

Murphy participated in numerous activities at Harlan County High School, including the National Honor Society, Beta Club, the Superintendent’s Student Council, Gifted and Talented, Educational Talent Search, Den Keepers, the bass fishing team, the academic team, serving on the yearbook staff and managing the school bookstore. Riley also completed the MyPi Emergency Preparedness program during his sophomore year. Murphy additionally performed extensive community service. He plans to continue his education at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, where he will pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.

He is the son of Johnny and Tara Murphy.

Huff was a valedictorian of his graduating class, earning a 4.0 grade point average while taking dual credit and honors classes. He is a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Summit alum, regional MATHCOUNTS Champion, and WYMT Mountain Achiever. He is a 2021 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar and received the Midway University/Kentucky High School Athletic Association Boys’ Student Athlete of the Year award. While in high school, Huff was vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Beta Club, on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, and was in Gifted and Talented Leadership. A member of the Black Bears basketball team for four years, he was part of the 13th Region all-academic team and district and regional all-tournament and district championship teams.

He was awarded the Presidential Scholarship to the University of Kentucky, where he is attending the Gatton College of Business.

Huff is the son of Lonnie and LeAnne Huff.