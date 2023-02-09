Harlan County rout Lady Dragons, teams to meet in district tourney Published 3:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County completed a regular season sweep over Harlan, including Tuesday’s 63-30 win.

The Lady Dragons played without the services of two starters —sophomore guards Aymanni Wynn and Leah Davis.

Harlan County, who hit eight 3-pointers, got four from senior guard Taytum Griffin and two from junior point guard Ella Karst.

Griffin, a senior guard, led Harlan County with 16 points. Karst scored 13. Faith Hoskins followed with nine points and Hailey Austin added eight.

The Lady Bears also got five points from Jaylin Smith and four each from Paige Phillips and Cheyenne Rhymer. Savannah Hill and Whitley Teague each added two points.

Harlan was led in scoring by sophomore forward Kylie Noe with 10. Emma Owens scored nine. Addison Jackson tossed in six, while Raegan Goodman scored three. Addison Campbell had two points.

The Lady Bears outscored visiting Harlan in all four quarters.

Griffin and Karst each nailed two treys in the opening quarter as HC raced to a 17-8 advantage.

Another 3-pointer by Griffin and baskets by Smith, Austin and Karst pushed the lead to 26-10 with 5:18 left in the first half.

The Lady Bears got five points from Hoskins and Austin added a 3-pointer as HC stretched the advantage to 38-14 at halftime.

Karst made three of four free throws and Griffin nailed her fourth trey to make it 44-20 at the 4:04 mark of the third quarter.

Harlan County took a 48-22 lead into the final period.

Baskets by Austin and Karst and two free throws by Hoskins gave the Lady Bears a 57-27 advantage.

Harlan County closed the game with field goals from Whitley Teague, Cheyenne Rhymer and Hoskins.

The Lady Dragons hit just nine of 38 from the floor for 24 percent. Harlan County shot 40 percent on 23 of 58.

Harlan connected on 10 of 23 free throws, while the Lady Bears were nine of 15. The Lady Dragons hit two of 11 from 3-point range.

Both teams grabbed 29 rebounds. Noe led Harlan with seven rebounds. Lunsford pulled down six for the Lady Bears. Griffin had five.

The Lady Dragons committed 23 turnovers, while HCHS had 11.

It was the Lady Bears’ 14th consecutive victory over Harlan. The Lady Dragons last defeated HC (59-52) in the championship of the 13th Region Tournament on March 4, 2017.

Harlan County (18-6) played host to Middlesboro on Friday.

The Lady Bears will play Jackson County and Barbourville at Barbourville on Saturday. HC closes the regular season on Feb. 17 at home against Jenkins.

Harlan (10-15) travels to Whitley County on Friday, McCreary Central on Saturday and Williamsburg on Monday.