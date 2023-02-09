Harlan County Courthouse News Published 1:40 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Civil Lawsuits

• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure.

• Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage.

• Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support.

• Aaron Rowe vs. Robert Haywood — automobile dispute.

• KIBMIC, a/s/o Johnnie L. Turner vs. Adam Mills — property damage.

• Eddie Frederick vs. Harlan A.R.H. Hospital — medical malpractice.

• Sharon Meachum vs. Walter Meachum — dissolution of marriage.

• Vera D. Colinger vs. Leta L. Morris — child support and medical insurance.

• DBS Financial vs. Chastain Danielle Major — contract dispute.

• Cynthia Parker vs. Michael Wayne Allison — dissolution of marriage.

• Kelli Lynn Elkins vs. Brittany Ray Thrush, et al. — custody.

• Clifford Hoskins, et al., vs. Steven Hoskins, et al. — custody.

• 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Timothy Engle, et al. — contract dispute.

• Georgetta Gross vs. Michael Gross — dissolution of marriage.

• Credit Corp Solutions Incorporation vs. Judy Delph — credit card debt collection.

• Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Morgan Huff — contract dispute.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Jonathan Whitehead, et al. — foreclosure.

• Truist Bank vs. Terry M. Delaney — foreclosure.

District Court

• Danny Cornett, 47, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Jason Lionel Banks, 39, of Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), improper display of registration plate, giving officer false identifying information — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Danny Ray Cornett, 47, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin, first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Danny R. Cornett, 47, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Kennedy Shawn Holman, 26, first-degree promoting contraband — waived to grand jury.

• William Hendrix, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Autumn Pennington, 26, two counts of illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey, two counts of resident hurting/trapping without a license/permit, hunting without a hunter education course completion card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Garry K. Cox, 33, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, six counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Joseph Alan Bennett, 36, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Don Rigney Jr., 55, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), third-degree terroristic threatening — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Danny Cornett, 47, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Terry Combs, 32, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment Feb. 20.

• George Vernon Carmack, 47, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Shawn Smith, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, license to be in possession — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $658 ($450 suspended) and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Shawn George Smith, 35, of Cumberland, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI-suspended license, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Karrie Fields, 40, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• Carl Edward Collins, 58, failure to illuminate headlights, improperly on the left side of the road, reckless driving — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Karrie K. Fields, 40, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Brandon Haynes, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Alexander Reed Carter, 23, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $163; other charge, dismissed.

• James R. Peterson, 43, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.