State Covid rate continues to yo-yo, hospitalizations rates fall Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

While Kentucky’s new coronavirus case numbers continue to fluctuate from week to week, the number of people hospitalized with the virus is declining.

The state Department for Public Health‘s latest weekly report showed 5,665 new cases of the virus last week, or 809 cases per day. That’s down 11% from the week before when the state reported 6,369 new cases. People 18 and younger make up 18% of the new cases, the state said.

The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus in the past seven days was 9.93%, down slightly from 10.05% the week prior. These numbers do not reflect at-home testing.

The weekly new-case rate was 13.04 cases per 100,000 residents, up slightly from 12.98 cases the week before. The top 10 counties were Breathitt, 46.4 cases per 100,000; Monroe, 33.5; Powell, 33.5; Whitley, 28.8; Metcalfe, 28.4; Greenup, 27.3; Harlan, 25.8; Estill, 25.3; Boyd, 24.8; and Clark, 23.2.

The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s new-case rate first in the nation, even though it has seen a 27% drop in cases in the last two weeks. Rhode Island ranks closely behind Kentucky.

Like the rest of the nation, Kentucky’s Covid-19 hospitalization numbers are declining. Kentucky hospitals reported 286 patients with Covid-19, down eight from last week; 46 patients in intensive care, down 10; and 23 on mechanical ventilation, down one.

The state attributed 49 more deaths to Covid-19 last week, down from 52 the week before. Kentucky’s pandemic death toll is now 17,939.