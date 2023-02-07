Lady Bears top Lady Dragons Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

When Harlan County and Harlan girls play, anything could happen.

The game was decided in the fourth quarter when the Lady Bears used a 24-10 outburst in a 65-49 victory.

Harlan County (17-6) extended a winning streak to 14 straight over the Lady Dragons (10-14). The Lady Bears own a 31-12 record in the series.

Junior guard Emma Karst scored two baskets and hit nine of ten free throws in the final eight points for the Lady Bears.

Karst finished the game with 25 points. Senior guard Hailey Austin poured in 16 points. Senior forward Jaylin Smith scored 13 for HCHS.

Taylor Lunsford tossed in seven points and Kylie Jones added three.

Taytum Griffin and Paige Phillips played but failed to score.

Harlan was led in scoring by sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn with 27 points. Kylie Noe and Emma Owens scored nine and eight points, respectively. Peighton Jones chipped in with three. Leah Davis added two.

Austin and Karst each scored four points as the Lady Bears took a 13-7 lead after eight minutes.

Wynn had seven points, and Noe scored five as Harlan trailed 27-22 at the break.

The Lady Dragons came out in the third period as Wynn fired in eight points, and Owens added four as Harlan pulled within one, 40-39 at the end of the quarter.

Harlan County connected on 13 of 16 free throws in the final quarter to seal the win.

HC held a 38-18 rebounding advantage. Karst and Austin each grabbed seven boards. Jones, Lunsford and Smith pulled down five each.

Both teams committed 12 turnovers apiece.

The Lady Bears improved to 2-2 in district play while Harlan dropped to 2-3 in the district.

The two teams play again at Harlan County on Tuesday.

In the 52nd District Tournament, slated at Middlesboro, HCHS will play the Lady Dragons in the opening round. Bell County takes on the host Lady Yellow Jackets.

Harlan County plays host to Middlesboro on Friday.

The Lady Bears will play two games at Barbourville on Saturday. HCHS takes on Jackson County at 1 p.m.

Harlan travels to Whitley County on Friday and McCreary Central on Saturday.

Lady Bears nip LCC

Karst continued her scoring dominance on Friday as she fired in 24 points as visiting Harlan County defeated Letcher Central 55-50.

The Lady Bears improved to 5-1 again at 14th Region opponents.

Karst, a junior guard, had seven field goals and made all nine free throws. Jaylin Smith tossed in 10 points. Hailey Austin followed with seven and Kylie Jones had six for HC. Taytum Griffin scored five. Taylor Lunsford tossed in three.

Kiera Couch, a junior guard, paced the Lady Cougars with 25 points. Heidi Bentley finished with 11 points. Jaylin Whitt scored six.

Karst scored seven points and Smith added six as the Lady Bears held a 16-14 edge after one quarter.

Harlan County took a 30-24 advantage at halftime.

The Lady Bears used a 16-9 scoring run in the third period to take a 46-33 lead.

Karst scored eight points in the quarter.

Letcher Central made a run at HC in the final period, scoring the Lady Bears 17-9.

Couch poured in 10 points in the quarter.

Letcher Central (11-13) travels to June Buchanan on Wednesday and will host Hazard on Thursday.