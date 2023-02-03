Lady Bears fall to Knott Central Published 10:27 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Coach Anthony Nolan and his Harlan County Lady Bears visited the 14th Region last Thursday to battle the Lady Patriots of Knott Central.

The Lady Bears shot 29 percent from the field on 12 of 42 shooting and fell to the Lady Patriots 39-35.

HCHS missed 11 of 20 free throws and made just two of eight from behind the arc.

Junior guard Ella Karst led Harlan County with 19 points. Jaylin Smith followed with six points. Kylie Jones and Taytum Griffin each scored three. Hailey Austin and Faith Hoskins both added two.

The Lady Bears grabbed 21 rebounds. Taylor Lunsford pulled down 10 for HC.

No scoring information was available for the Lady Patriots, coached by Justin Amburgey.

The Lady Bears opened the season with a 65-57 win over Knott Central.

The Lady Patriots improved to 14-6 on the season, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The all-time series between the Lady Bears and Knott Central is 6-6.