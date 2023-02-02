Kentucky athletics notebook: Mathies named an SEC Women’s Legend Published 1:32 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

News Release

University of Kentucky women’s basketball standout A’dia Mathies (2009-13) has been named to the 2023 Southeastern Conference Class of Women’s Legends, it was announced by the league Wednesday.

The class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament from March 1-5 in Greenville, South Carolina. Each legend will be recognized during halftime of their teams first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the second semifinal game Saturday.

Mathies, who played in a school-record 140 games and started in a school-record 139 games from 2009 to 2013, was named to the Associated Press All-America second team (2013) and third team (2012). She was a two-time finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy, while she was also the SEC Player of the Year as a junior (2012) and a senior (2013).

She remains the all-time leader in steals (320), games played (140) and games started (139) in program history, while she also ranks third in scoring (2,014), only behind Valerie Still and Rhyne Howard, fourth in field goals made (712) and free throws made (413) and fifth in three-point field goals made (177).

The SEC Class of Women’s Legends showcases former student-athletes and coaches from all 14 conference member institutions. The women’s legends program began in 2001, with classes chosen every year with the exception of 2021 and 2022.

Below is the list of the 2023 SEC Women’s Legends:

• Jackie Traina, Alabama, Softball, 2011-14

• Deena Drossin Kastor, Arkansas, Track & Field, 1992-96

• Kasey Cooper, Auburn, Softball, 2014-17

• Jaterra Bonds, Florida, Basketball, 2010-14

• Allison Schmitt, Georgia, Swimming, 2009-13

• A’dia Mathies, Kentucky, Basketball, 2009-13

• Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU, Track & Field, 2009-13

• Bianca Thomas, Ole Miss, Basketball, 2006-10

• Morgan William, Mississippi State, Basketball, 2014-18

• Tracy Ellis-Ward, Missouri, Basketball, 1984-88

• A’ja Wilson, South Carolina, Basketball, 2015-18

• Sheila Frost, Tennessee, Basketball, 1985-89

• Gary Blair, Texas A&M, Basketball Coach, 2003-22

• Michelle Palmisano, Vanderbilt, Basketball, 1994-97

Worley brings home weekly gymnastics honor

Senior Raena Worley has been named Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week the conference announced on Tuesday.

The Christiansburg, Virginia native earned her 15th all-around title, and third of the 2023 campaign, last Friday against No. 11 Alabama. Her combined total of 39.675 was the highest of this season’s three.

Individually, Worley tied for the top mark on the floor exercise with a 9.950. Her high score set a new season best for the gymnast, as well as notching the Wildcats over and above its previous meet score record. Kentucky set a new program record of 197.825 thanks to Worley’s near-perfect floor performance.

The senior finished second overall on the balance beam with a 9.950, as well as fifth on both vault and bars. Worley tied her season best on vault with a 9.850 while scoring a big 9.925 on the second rotation of the night – the uneven bars.

This week’s honor is her sixth SEC weekly award of her collegiate career and first of this season. Worley tallied two as a freshman and three last season.

Cross country brings home hardware

The Kentucky men’s and women’s cross country teams earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their composite academic performances through the 2022 fall semester.

The members of the UK women’s team have combined for a 3.374 team grade-point average during their collegiate careers and the Wildcat men have a composite GPA of 3.547 during their time at UK. In order to qualify for the All-Academic honor, a team must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

In addition, women’s standout Tori Herman earned an individual award from the USTFCCCA. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 at the NCAA Regional Championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships. Herman, a junior with a major in Finance, qualified athletically by finishing fourth at the NCAA Regional.