3 arrested in Closplint on drug charges

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Joe Asher

Three women face multiple charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, after Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a Closplint residence on Saturday.

Margaret Early, 52, Tracy Thomas, 45, and Ashley Hensley, 39, are the parties charged and arrested.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search, police located a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a scale with residue, and various baggies believed to be used for drug trafficking in the residence’s bedroom. A female inside the residence was additionally found to be in possession of a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Early was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (deliver/manufacture), receiving stolen property under $1,000, and possession of marijuana. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $7,500;

Thomas was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia (deliver/manufacture). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Hensley was arrested on an indictment warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license and rear license not illuminated. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Paul Rouse, 31, of Loyall, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with third-degree assault on a peace officer and a probation violation. Rouse was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $7,500.

• Aaron Buell, 35, of Wallins, was arrested on Jan. 24 by sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. Buell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

