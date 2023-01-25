Lady Bears score 35 first-quarter points in thrashing of Jenkins Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County exploded for 35 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 71-41 win over visiting Jenkins last Friday.

Nine different Lady Bears scored in the quarter as HC led 35-8 after one period.

Hailey Austin hit three treys and Kylie Jones nailed two in the opening quarter.

Junior guard Ella Karst scored 12 of her 18 points in the second quarter as Harlan County took a 57-17 advantage.

The second half featured a running clock.

The Lady Cavaliers outscored HC 24-14 in the second half.

Austin finished with nine points for the Lady Bears. Jaylin Smith added eight. Taytum Griffin, Kylie Jones and Faith Hoskins all scored six each.

HC also got four points apiece from Paige Phillips and Savannah Hill. Taylor Lunsford and Cheyanne Rhymer both scored three. Lacey Robinson and Whitley Teague each had two

Harlan County improved to 7-0 all-time against the Lady Cavs.

The Lady Bears shot 43 percent (25 of 58) from the floor, including seven 3-pointers. HC connected on 14 of 17 free throws.

Harlan County grabbed 21 rebounds. Paige Phillips pulled down six.

Junior guard Emma Stewart led Jenkins with 16 points. Junior forward Alexis Richie scored 10. Cadence Firth added seven. Haylee Thacker tossed in six points.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Lady Cavaliers.

Harlan County is 14-5 on the season.

Karst scores 27 as Lady Bears defeat Leslie County

Junior guard Ella Karst poured in 27 points as host Harlan County completed a two-game sweep over Leslie County on Thursday, following a 63-55 victory.

Karst connected on 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer and made six of eight free throws.

Jaylin Smith finished with nine points and Taylor Lunsford scored eight for HC. Kylie Jones and Faith Hoskins each added five.

Hailey Austin and Taytum Griffin each scored four points while Paige Phillips had one.

Senior center Emma Napier powered the Lady Eagles with 20 points. Courtney Hoskins was held to 11 points. Iris Napier tossed in 10 points. Bailee Davidson and Eden Helton contributed seven points each.

Karst had seven points for the Lady Bears and Iris Napier knocked down seven for Leslie as Harlan County took a 16-14 edge after the opening quarter.

Karst scored nine points in the second period as the Lady Bears led 31-29 at halftime.

Hoskins tossed in eight third-quarter points, but Harlan County entered the fourth quarter ahead 48-43.

Six different the Lady Bears scored in the fourth period as HC outscored Leslie 15-12.

The Lady Bears will visit Knott Central on Friday and hosts Johnson Central on Jan. 28.