Bledsoe traffic stop leads to DUI arrest Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

A woman is facing multiple charges including trafficking heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substances following a traffic stop.

Cameron Lillian Caldwell, 36, of Kettle Island, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release, deputies executed a traffic stop while on patrol in the Bledsoe community. Following Caldwell’s arrest for driving under the influence, further investigation resulted in the deputies locating suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, multiple syringes and digital scales.

Caldwell was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Jennifer Davis, 28, of Evarts, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Victor Howard, 38, of Baxter, was arrested on Saturday by the Kentucky State Police. He was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond; • Robert Pace, 32, of Gulston, was arrested on Jan. 19 by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jones. He was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, giving an officer false identifying information, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree escape, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $4,000;

• Zack Shell, 27, of Evarts, was arrested on Friday by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Sam Maggard, 48, of Nicholasville, was arrested on Friday by the Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance care, no registration receipt, no registration plates, no tail lamps, and failure to wear seat belt. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

• Teda Mills, 32, of Harlan, was arrested on Wednesday by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 and falsely reporting an incident. Mills was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

• Vernon Bennett, 42, of Evarts, was arrested on Jan. 17 by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bennett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.