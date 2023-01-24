Bears thrash Letcher County Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County has claimed win number 16 against three defeats.

On Thursday, the latest win came easily against one of the top 14th Region teams, Letcher Central.

The Black Bears raced to a 20-10 advantage after the first eight minutes.

The lead by HC swelled to 49-19 at halftime.

Harlan County used a 19-11 scoring outburst in the third quarter and went into the final period ahead 68-30.

Both teams tossed in 11 points in the fourth quarter.

It marks a perfect 12-0 record by the Bears all-time against Letcher Central.

Junior guard Trent Noah led Harlan County with 22 points and nine rebounds. Maddox Huff fired in 15 points. Daniel Carmical and Jonah Swanner followed with 12 apiece.

Jaycee Carter scored seven and Caleb Johnson tossed in six points and seven rebounds for the Bears. Brody Napier added three points and Ethan Simpson had two.

Harlan County outrebounded the Cougars 32-17.

The Bears finished 11 of 18 from behind the arc. Carmical nailed four 3-pointers, Huff made three, and Swanner connected for two.

No Letcher Central players reached double figures on the night.

Junior forward Peyton Dixon paced the Cougars with nine points. Nigel Nichols and Jayden Huff each added six. Taj Higgins scored five.

Harlan County host Breathitt County (11-7) on Tuesday.

The Black Bears will participate in the Rocket Classic at Rockcastle County on Saturday against Madison Central.

HCHS will visit Pineville on Jan. 31 and Harlan on Feb. 2.