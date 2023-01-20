Wilder pours in 33 as Lady Cats overpowered Harlan 77-46 Published 1:47 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Bell County junior forward Gracie Jo Wilder followed her 39-point performance on Tuesday in a win over visiting Harlan County with a 33-point effort Thursday as the Lady Cats moved within one win of locking up the 52nd District’s top seed with a 77-46 rout at Harlan.

Bell County improved to 3-0 in district play, while the Lady Dragons fell to 1-1.

Senior guard Mataya Ausmus and sophomore guard Lauren McGeorge each scored 15 points for the Lady Cats, who have won 11 straight over Harlan.

The Lady Dragons were led in scoring by sophomore guard Kylie Noe with 18 points. Aymanni Wynn tossed in nine points. Emma Owens added eight.

Wilder scored 19 points, and Ausmus had nine as Bell County took a 24-7 advantage after one quarter.

Twelve points by Wilder in the second period stretched the lead to 43-24 at halftime.

Wilder poured in nine points in the third quarter as the Lady Cats extended the lead to 69-38.

Bell County will host Knox Central on Friday and North Laurel on Tuesday

Harlan (7-10) will play host to Middlesboro tonight in a girls/boys district doubleheader. The Lady Dragons will host Letcher Central on Tuesday.