Gary Lynn Bryant, 66 Published 8:46 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Gary Lynn Bryant, age 66, born in Harlan, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Mary, and his family. Son of Ruby Bryant and his late father, Linville Bryant.

Gary was well liked as demonstrated by the hundreds of friendships he established throughout his life. With his friendly smile and outgoing personality, he would always take a minute or an hour to chat with his friends or even a stranger.

Gary is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home, she was his caregiver, best friend, and someone he could always rely on; mother, Ruby Bryant; sons, Gary Bryant, Jr (Charli) and Jordan Bryant; stepchildren, Katelyn Pace, Ben Pace (Brittany) and James Chasteen; grandson, Walker Lynn Bryant; granddaughter, Reighlyn Bryant; step-grandchildren, Braelyn, Haley, and Zander Pace; sisters, Linda, Barbara (Bob), Kathy (Harrison), Sharon Kaye (Tim) and Jeane (Billy); a close and special niece, Brooklyn Bargo; nephew, Derrick Thompson; father-in-law, Charles Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his loving fur babies, Nimbus and Princess.

The family will honor Gary’s request for no services to be held. He will be cremated as he requested.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Bryant Family.