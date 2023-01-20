Billie Jean “Sissy” Manasco, 83 Published 8:16 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Billie Jean “Sissy” Manasco, 83, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, formerly of Gulston, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on February 28, 1939, in Harlan, Kentucky to the late James Clifford and Evelyn Davenport Manasco. Billie was a 1960 graduate of the Kentucky School for the Deaf. She was member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Beaver Dam and had previously been a member of Pansy Baptist Church in Gulston. Billie spent many years working with children in the church, babysitting and was a homemaker.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Alice Manasco; her sister, Lois Manasco and her sister-in-law, Janice Manasco.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one brother, Calvin Manasco; her niece, Bobbie Jo (Danny) Calloway; her nephews, James E. (Melanie) Manasco, Anthony James (Christy) Manasco and Michael (Rebecca) Manasco, as well as several grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 22, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Marty Cruze officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Billie’s family from 12 P.M. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Billie Jean Manasco by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com