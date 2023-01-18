Harlan County High student competes in Farm Bureau youth contest Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

A Harlan County High School student won the Kentucky Farm Bureau Youth Contest for District 11.

According to a news release, Victoria Adams competed in front of 1,200 Farm Bureau Members for the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting State Youth Contest recently. Adams competed by delivering a speech focused on her family receiving help from Kentucky Farm Bureau when the family was in need. She won the KFB District 11 Youth Contest and then went on to compete at the state level.

Harlan County Farm Bureau additionally announced their Forestry Days Field Trip initiative won the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2022 County Activities of Excellence CAE Award. The Harlan branch set up a booth at the KFB Annual Meeting in Louisville, displaying the education focused event. The Forestry Days Field Trip was held on May 4, 5, 9, and 10 at Pine Mountain Settlement School. 350 Harlan County students were informed about forest management by Harlan County Farm Bureau Board Members, Pine Mountain Settlement School Outdoor Education Staff and Kentucky Division of Forestry staff.

“Harlan County is 94% forest,” President Don Miniard said. “With timber being one of our largest industries in Harlan County, we feel that we need to educate our students about our woodlands. Forestry education is money well spent.”

The students were instructed on topics including forest management, wildfires, tree identification, forest ecology, forest and stream relationships, and how early settlers used timber to build log cabins. They learned that our forests provide clean air, filter water and provide a great environment for wildlife.

The release additionally states Harlan County Farm Bureau donated turkeys to the Cumberland Hope Community Center, a residential addiction recovery center for women located in Evarts.