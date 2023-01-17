Dr. Danny Roy Robinette, 79 Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Dr. Danny Roy Robinette, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Danny was born on September 26, 1943 in Benham (Harlan County), Kentucky, and was the son of Edward Roy and Cecil Rains Robinette, both of whom preceded him in death. No matter where he lived throughout his adult life, Benham was always “Home” to Danny. He was valedictorian of his senior class, the last graduating class of Benham High School, and always considered himself a Benham Tiger. Dr. Robinette earned his bachelor’s degree from Berea College, a school that always occupied a special place in his heart. He went on to earn a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. from Ohio University. Danny was passionate about education. He spent his career as a professor of Communications/ Speech at Eastern Kentucky University, where he also directed student’s theatrical productions. He was instrumental in recruiting international students for EKU, and was so well-respected by them that he was asked to come teach in Korea for a few years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. Dr. Robinette made many wonderful friendships both internationally and at EKU that continued until his passing. Outside of teaching, one of Danny’s favorite pastimes was playing bridge. He was an outstanding player, and competed in bridge tournaments throughout the state.

He is survived by one brother, John R. Robinette, of London, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Jimmy Robinette, Betty Lou Brown, Jo Marie Johnson, and Janey Sue Robinette.

In honor of Danny’s wishes, there will be no public funeral services. He wanted everyone to remember him as he was in life.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.orpfh.com