A haunted Valentine’s Day Published 4:30 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Looking for a different sort of Valentine’s Day experience? Kingdom Come State Park has an offbeat option for the upcoming holiday as the park presents “My Bloody Valentine,” a haunted house experience specifically for those looking to put a little shock and fright into their Valentine’s Day activities.

Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett talked about the unusual Valentine’s Day offering.

“This will be our first annual event for ‘My Bloody Valentine,’ it’s a haunted house,” Cornett said. “It’s already set up and ready to go on February 12.”

According to Cornett, the event may be too scary for children 12 years of age and younger.

“Bring your friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, whoever your Valentine may be,” Cornett said. “If you want a good Valentine’s scare, we invite you to come up to Kingdom Come State Park.”

Cornett explained tickets may be purchased at the park.

“You can get your tickets at the Kingdom Come State Park gift shop, just like we did for the Halloween haunted house,” Cornett said.

The Valentine’s Day haunted house will follow the same guidelines as the park’s Halloween haunted house.

“You’ll walk a trail to the haunted house, where you’ll enter, walk through the house and exit,” Cornett said. “Those that are familiar with our Halloween haunted house will really enjoy this event.”

Admission is $5 per person. The event is not recommended for children aged 12 and under.

“This is just a little something extra to offer while we’ve got the haunted house set up before we take it down,” Cornett said. “Come on out for some Valentine’s Day fun.”

The My Bloody Valentine Haunted House is scheduled for one night only from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 12.

For more information, go to the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page or call Kingdom Come State Park at 606-589-2478.