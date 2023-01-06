Kathy Hensley Hill Published 11:36 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Kathy Hensley Hill of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away January 3, 2023. She was member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. Kathy truly loved her family and devoted her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Betty Hensley, and her grandchildren, Addison Price and Caleb Helton. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Logan Hill, who was her high school sweetheart; children, Tim Hill (Cheryl), Amy Shugart (Brian), Sarah Price, Mary Kate Helton (Justin); 13 grandchildren; sisters, Linda Lindblom and Martha Riffe.

A visitation will be held for Kathy on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10am with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Central Baptist Church, 6300 Deane Hill Drive. A graveside service will conclude services at 1pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church of Bearden in support of Boucan-Carré, Haiti and Godspeed Maternity Home

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com for the Hill family.