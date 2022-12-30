Man in custody in connection with Lexington homicide Published 9:27 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Lexington Police announced Wednesday a man already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center for one homicide case has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that occurred a year ago.

Police say Deonte Carter, 25, is charged with murder stemming from the death of Devon Sandusky, 21, the evening of Dec. 17, 2021.

According to police, around 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive for a report of an individual down and suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found Sandusky wounded inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carter was already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center for the Jan. 7, 2022, homicide of Kobby Martin that took place on Cantrill Drive.

The Fayette County Detention Center website says in addition to the two counts of murder, Carter is being held on two counts of robbery in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and with being a persistent felony offender.

His bond has been set at $155,000.