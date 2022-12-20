1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.

Once the flames were extinguished, human remains were located inside the residence. Those remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Three juveniles were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, while two adults were taken to Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester for treatment. All the injured individuals were transported by Powell County EMS.

The KSP was assisted by Powell County EMS, Powell County Fire Department, Powell County Coroner’s Office and Powell County Sheriff’s Department.

Neither the names of those killed and injured, the extent of injures, nor the cause of the fire has yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police in Morehead.