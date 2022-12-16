Harlan County District Court News Published 4:04 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

• Ashley L. Pennington, 23, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• Sheila Philpot, failure to wear seat belt, no tail lights, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Haskell H. Thomas, 20, second-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury.

• Joseph Ronald Mefford, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Alan C. Murray, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury

• China N. Caudill, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession, improper equipment, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Amy Gross, 49, violation of local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 23, 2023.

• James S. Hatfield, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Derek N. Akal, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Christina Cook, 41, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 27.

• Abigail K. Hickey, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Rhonda Howard, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Jason Carl Saylor, 45, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $658 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.

• Jason Henry Butler, disregarding stop sign, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Skylar S. Cornett, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Paul Cook, 67, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 27.

• Edwin Alan Winland, second-degree unlawful imprisonment — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Lizzie E. Pace, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.

• Danny E. Bray, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Mark A. Kinner, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, careless driving, operating vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Robert E. Langley, 39, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), second-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Donald Hensley, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Kelli Lynn Elkins, 28, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Laken Dye, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Jason Henry Butler, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Hillary Lovell, 37, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $201 on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Darrell L. Carnahan, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Hillary Lovell, 37, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $525 ($450 suspended, court costs waived).

• Hillary Lovell, 37, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed.

• Greene Bailey Middleton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Travis T. Skidmore, 48, disregarding signals from officer directing traffic, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.

• Sophie Farmer, 39, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.

• Justin McQueen, E.P.O./D.V.O., public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.