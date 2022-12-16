Boys’ basketball notebook: Dragons and Bears keep on rolling Published 4:09 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

After knocking off three of the top 14th Region teams in the WYMT Tournament, the Harlan Green Dragons ran into the top team in the 15th Region on Monday.

The Dragons improved to 6-0 on the season with a 73-61 win at Pikeville.

Senior guard Kaleb McLendon led the way with 17 points. Junior guard Kyler McLendon scored 15. Seniors Will Austin and Jaedyn Gist each tallied 12. Dylan Cox added nine points, while Trenton Cole finished with eight.

The Pikeville size hurt the Dragons at times, with Tennessee Tech signee Rylee Samons at 6’-4” and junior forward Charlie Fitzer at 6’-6” inside.

Fitzer paced the Panthers with 16 points. Samons and Eli Johnson each scored 15. Ian Onkst tossed in seven while Heath Jarrell had six.

Johnson scored 10 points as the Panthers took a 21-15 advantage after eight points of play. Kaleb McLendon hit three 3-pointers in the quarter.

Kyler McLendon and Gist each had six points as the Dragons pulled within 31-30 at the break.

Cole nailed two treys in the third quarter, and Austin had four points as Harlan trailed 48-46 entering the final period.

The Green Dragons showed their stuff in the final eight points of the game by outscoring Pikeville 27-13. Harlan got six points each from Austin, Cox and Kaleb McLendon in the period.

Harlan hit 13 3-pointers for the game, with Kaleb McLendon knocking down five. Cox had three, while Kyler McLendon and Cole each connected for two. Gist added another.

Harlan will travel to Middlesboro on Friday for a girls-boys doubleheader against the district-rival Yellow Jackets (1-4).

The Green Dragons will face Ashland Blazer in the first round of the Pikeville Invitational on Tuesday.

Pikeville (1-2) visits East Ridge on Friday.

Bears ring Bell County 76-65