WV Amber Alert suspect arrested in Clark County Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Matt Cizek

Winchester Sun

According to the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page, an amber alert issued in West Virginia Tuesday morning has been canceled, and a 6-year-old girl is safe and sound.

The Winchester Police Department apprehended suspect Shana Carf, 37, following a brief pursuit along Interstate 64, where she allegedly struck several Winchester Police Department vehicles and a Kentucky State Police cruiser.

In their post, the Winchester Police Department thanks numerous agencies and organizations, including the West Virginia and Kentucky State Police Departments, the FBI, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers and dispatchers, and more.

Carf faces several charges, including 1st-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer in the 1st degree, 1st-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of 2nd-degree assault of a police officer, four counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, and no operator’s license.

She is currently listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.