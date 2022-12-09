Kentucky to receive $14 million for share of JUUL settlement Published 12:25 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that the $434.9 million multi-state settlement with an e-cigarette manufacturer has been finalized and Kentucky will receive over $14 million as its share.

The agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. violated Kentucky’s consumer protection laws by engaging in deceptive marketing and sales practices.

Under the agreement, JUUL’s first settlement payment of $1.3 million to Kentucky is due by Dec. 31, 2022.

“Kentucky’s consumer protection laws prohibit deceptive marketing and sales practices, and we joined this settlement to ensure underage Kentuckians are not enticed to make illegal purchases because of these advertisements,” Cameron said. “This settlement with JUUL provides over $14 million to the Commonwealth and requires the e-cigarette manufacturer to cease marketing their products to underage youth.”

The agreement marks the end of negotiations between 34 attorneys general and the e-cigarette and vaping product manufacturer. Prior to settlement negotiations, a two-year, bipartisan investigation by the attorneys general revealed JUUL advertised its products to youth, knowing the underage purchase of e-cigarettes is both illegal and unhealthy.

Cameron first announced a tentative settlement had been reached in September and, after careful review, signed on to the proposed settlement on behalf of the commonwealth in December. In addition to the settlement payments, JUUL agrees to reform its sales and marketing practices by refraining from:

–Advertising to youth and depicting users under the age of 35 in its marketing materials.

–Selling flavored products that have not been approved by the FDA.

–Making misleading statements regarding the nicotine content of its products.

–Allowing website access without age verification on the landing page.

The company will also have to have representatives make unannounced checks at 74 retail outlets per year over the first two years following the effective date of the settlement to ensure retailers are complying with its terms.

Cameron was joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming in the final agreement.