Harlan County man faces assault charges Published 4:39 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

A Wallins Creek man is facing charges, including assault, after allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and women.

Shaun Vick, 26, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest citation, police received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, stating an assault had occurred at a Coxton Loop residence. When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with a male and female who advised Vick had entered the residence through the front door without knocking, made his way into the bedroom, and assaulted the pair with a wooden spindle. The woman stated she had attempted to stop the assault of the man when she was hit in the forehead and wrist by the wooden spindle. The man had red markings on his hand, and the woman had bruising on her wrist and a knot on her head. Neither the man nor the woman requested medical attention.

The citation states Vick was located at a Bailey’s Creek residence shortly after the incident. Vick said he had gone to the Coxton Loop residence to purchase Suboxone when the incident occurred.

Vick stated the man and woman assaulted him. Vick had no injuries.

Vick was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Adam Cornett, 27, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Cumberland City Police. He was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Charlie Dozier, 46, of Baxter, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Kentucky State Police. Dozier was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (three counts), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), importing heroin, and being a persistent felony offender. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Brandon Webb, 39, of Cumberland, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Cumberland City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime. Webb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

• Taylor Perkins, 22, of Cawood, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Harlan City Police. She was charged with second-degree burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card. Perkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond secured by 10 percent.

• David Saylor, 55, of Loyall, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Evarts City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond secured by 10 percent.