Girls’ basketball notebook: Lady Bears crush Clay Co.; Lady Dragons fall to Knox Central Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Six Harlan County players scored at least seven points or better on Saturday as the Lady Bears routed home-standing Clay County 63-33.

Senior guard Taytum Griffin poured in 16 points, including her five of five from the field. Junior point guard Ella Karat scored 11.

The Lady Bears also got eight points from Kylie Jones. Haley Austin, Taylor Lunsford, and Jaylin Smith all added seven points.

Senior forward Mackenzie Sizemore led Clay County with 14 points.

The Lady Tigers committed 19 turnovers, compared to 11 for Harlan County.

Since the 2013 season, HC has defeated the Lady Tigers in 10 out of the last 11 games.

Harlan County hit 20 of 44 from the field for 45 percent while connecting on 14 of 18 free throws. HCHS nailed nine 3-pointers, led by Griffin with four treys

The Lady Tigers shot 25 percent from the field on nine of 36. Clay hit 11 of 15 free throws.

Harlan County out-rebounded the Lady Tigers 28-19.

The Lady Bears outscored Clay County in all four quarters.

Karst scored seven points, and Griffin knocked down six as HCHS took a 16-8 advantage into the second quarter.

Griffin had four points in the second period as the Lady Bears led 25-12 at halftime.

Jones and Smith scored five apiece in the third quarter as Harlan County led 47-23.

The final period was highlighted by three-pointers from Austin, Griffin, and Peyton Lunsford.

Harlan County (2-1) returns to action Monday at home against Barbourville (1-0).

The Lady Bears will visit Whitley County on Tuesday before traveling to Leslie County on Friday.

Clay County (2-1) travels to Harlan on Friday to battle the Lady Dragons. The Lady Tigers will host Powell County on Saturday.

Lady Dragons fall to Knox Central

Knox Central sophomore guard Hallee Collins poured in 23 points on Monday as Knox Central downed visiting Harlan 74-52.

Collins fired in 26 points last week in a win over Harlan County.

Timberly Frederick and Emily Mills each scored 13 points for the Lady Panthers apiece. Jaylynn Fain added 10 points.

Knox Central also got seven points from Kelsie Smith. Reagan Jones finished with four, while McKenzie Hensley and Hannah Melton added two apiece.

Sophomore guard Kylie Noe paced Harlan with 17 points. Aymanni Wynn, also a sophomore guard, tossed in 15 points. Junior guard Emma Owens scored 14 points. Peighton Jones and Raegan Goodman each totaled three.

Harlan trailed 19-17 after one-quarter Owens scored six, and Noe added five.

Wynn and Noe each had five points in the second period for Garla, but Frederick knocked down eight points as Knox Central led 37-31 at halftime.

The third quarter made the difference as the Lady Panthers used a 15-4 outburst to take a 52-35 advantage into the third period.

Mills tallied six points, and Collins added five in the quarter.

Collins tossed in six points in the last quarter as Knox Central outscored the Lady Dragons 22-17 in the period.

It was Knox Central’s fifth straight win over Harlan.

The Lady Dragons played without the services of sophomore guard Leah Davis, who was injured in the game against Williamsburg last week.

Davis’ return time is unknown.

Knox Central (2-0) entertains Owsley County on Thursday, plays host to Bell County on Saturday, and visits Barbourville on Monday.

Harlan (1-2) returns to action Friday at home against Clay County.

The Lady Dragons will host Leslie County on Tuesday before opening district play at Middlesboro on Dec 16.