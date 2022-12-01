Virginia Wolfe Thacker, 82 Published 3:14 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Virginia Wolfe Thacker – age 82 of Lenoir City, passed away November 25, 2022. She was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. Born in Alexandria, VA, Reared by Goldie Jane and William Edward “Bill” Wolfe in Cumberland, KY. She taught school at Cumberland Elementary and Cumberland High Schools, then spent seven years in the Kentucky State Vocational Education System. She subsequently served as a Guidance Counselor at James A. Cawood High and Cumberland High Schools. In 1995, she moved to Lenoir City, TN, and worked as a Guidance Counselor at Lenoir City High School. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and was a lifelong learner. She was a loving and devoted mother and friend who was anchored in her faith in Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Goldie Jane Bush Wolfe; parents, Carson and Mahala Meeks Wolfe. Survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Thacker Evans; son, David Thacker (Sarah); grandchildren: Peyton Thacker, Leigh Ann Evans, Parker Thacker, Dahl Reid “Trey” Evans III, Reagan Thacker, and Grayson Thacker. Arrangements are being finalized. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com