Harlan Council discusses fire truck, grants Published 10:30 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Harlan City Council dealt with multiple topics during a recent meeting, including a discussion about possibly acquiring a mini-pumper fire truck for the Harlan City Fire Department.

Council member Jeff Phillips asked if the council needed to act on an available mini pumper for the Harlan City Fire Department.

Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors explained he would like to continue looking for an appropriate vehicle.

“There’s no question we’re going to have to get something,” Meadors said. “My only problem is, a piece of equipment that old, you can maintain them as well as you want, but the fact remains it’s a pretty old vehicle. It’s 23 years old. I’d like to find something newer if we could, even if it meant paying a little bit more for it.”

Meadors noted a smaller vehicle would be an asset for the fire department.

“It would come in handy. There’s no question,” Meadors said. “Especially places like Poplar Street and some places on Ivy Hill where it would be difficult for our fire engine to make the turns. You’ve got to go up the switchback no matter where you go on Ivy Hill.”

Meadors pointed out the city may eventually reconsider the mini pumper.

“If it’s still available five or six weeks after we’ve tried to find something or find out if there’s any grant money, then we may have to call them back,” Meadors said. “It’s on our radar. There’s no question we could use it.”

Meadors mentioned the possibility of a major fire on Ivy Hill is a large concern for the city.

“It’s tough getting vehicles up there,” Meadors said.

Later in the meeting, council member Jeanne Anne Lee had a question about the downtown incentive grant being offered by the city.

“Do we have a grant application form for that?” Lee asked.

Meadors responded there is not a specific application form.

“What we asked them (property owners) to do is write us a letter telling us they are interested,” Meadors said.

Lee noted a form detailing the criteria for the grant would be helpful.

“If we had something for them to fill out, I think it would work better,” Lee said.

Harlan City Clerk Carla Jones said she would bring a sample application form for the council to consider at a future meeting.

“I’d just like to have more than a letter,” Lee said. “I’d like to see an application.”