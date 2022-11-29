Christmas at the Center is Saturday Published 10:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

This year’s installment of Christmas at the Center is set to happen on Saturday, Dec. 3, with food, fun, and activities for all ages lined up for those looking for the Christmas spirit.

According to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page, Christmas at the Center kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday. However, the Jingle Bell Jog 5k will leave the starting line even earlier, with participants leaving the starting line at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington is looking forward to this year’s Christmas events in Harlan.

“We are so excited about our 8th Annual Christmas at the Center,” Pennington said. “We can’t wait to share with our community and visitors how we are growing this event and adding new and exciting elements!”

This year, Christmas at the Center will feature attractions, including pictures with Santa himself, a gingerbread house contest, an ugly sweater contest, and much more. Following the day’s activities, at 6 p.m., the Harlan City Christmas Parade will take over the streets of Harlan.

Live entertainment begins at 10 a.m. with storyteller Megan Louise Duff. The Rosspoint Little Dancers hit the stage at 11 a.m., with the Dancing Dragons following at 11:30 a.m. The Ugly Sweater Contest takes over the stage at 1 p.m. Musician Brooklyn Collins starts her set at 2 p.m., with Studio 606 finishing up the show at 3 p.m.

The Ugly Sweater Contest is set for 1 p.m. on Santa’s Stage inside the Harlan Center. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $500 prize. Other prizes include $100 for males and female 13 and up and male and females 12 and under. Registration will begin an hour before the contest starts at the registration table in the Harlan Center.

The Gingerbread House Contest will offer a $500 grand prize, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place. Participants will drop off their Gingerbread Houses at the Harlan Center from Wednesday, Nov. 28, until noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. The judging will take place at 3 p.m. with prizes and ribbons awarded. Participants can then pick up their Gingerbread Houses from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. to take home.

Pictures with Santa will be available in the Harlan Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a price of $10 for 3-5 digital pictures.

The Christmas Parade lineup starts at 4 p.m., with the parade kicking off at 6 p.m. The parade will feature several prizes for participants, including a Grand Prize of $500.

The Jingle Bell Jog 5k registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The application can be picked up at The Harlan Center or online at www.harlantourism.com.

The Harlan County Order of the Eastern Star and The Harlan County Masonic Lodge co-hosts the event.

For more information, call 606-573-4156.