Operation CARE begins Wednesday for KSP Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Kentucky State Police will be participating in Operation CARE Nov. 23-27 to promote highway safety during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday period.

Operation CARE, which stands for “Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts,” will focus on DUI enforcement, although seat belt use and distracted driving will also be a part of Operation CARE. Saturation patrols and traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the operational period.

Some of their safety reminders include:

• Never drive under the influence of alcohol or while impaired by any substance.

• Abide by speed limits. Reduce speeds during inclement weather.

• Wear your seat belts and be sure to utilize child restraint devices and booster seats when required.

• Maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

• Keep right except to pass. It is Kentucky law that drivers on limited-access highways that have two lanes per side must stay in the right-hand lane unless they are actively passing another vehicle.

• Move over and slow down for stopped emergency vehicles and any other stopped or disabled vehicle on the shoulder or emergency strip.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, through Nov. 18, there have been 637 highway fatalities so far this year, while at the same time, in 2021 there were 727. While our current figure is 90 less than last year at this point, it is just one less than the total for all of 2013, which was 638, which is the lowest number over the past 10 years. Still, highway safety officials often say even one highway death is one too many.

State Police ask travelers to drive with patience and do their part to help ensure everyone on the road through the long holiday weekend makes it to their destination and home safe.