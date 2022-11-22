Kyle Travis Early, 29, of Closplint was fatally injured in an automobile accident in Putney on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Kyle was born on August 5, 1993 in Harlan County. He had worked as a self-employed carpenter.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Tyler Griffith; his father, Robert Huff; his grandfather, Glen Early; and his great-grandparents, James and Hester Polson.

Survivors include his mother, Melissa “Missy” Early Griffith, Closplint; his grandmother that helped raise him, Louisa “Gal” Early, Closplint; a special uncle, Alfred Early, Closplint; a great-aunt, Cathy Drew; a great-uncle, Carr David Polson; cousins, Katherine Ball and Shannon Kelly; and a host of other family and friends, including special friends, Leslie Johnson, Imogene Middleton, Aspen Cornett, Nickie, Mark and Pat Cornett, Paul and Pauline Goddard.

No services are planned.

Evarts Funeral Home is honored to serve the Early family.