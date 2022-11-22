Harlan County District Court News Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Terry Cornett, 67, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Paula Farmer, 71, harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct — dismissed on agreement.

Calvin Fouts, 26, alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Summer Desna Fuson, 33, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). No unlawful contact with victim.

Jordan Howard, 21, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Thomas Lester, 45, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), contempt of court — continued for jury trial Oct. 24, 2023.

Thomas Lester, 45, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), contempt of court — continued for jury trial Oct. 24.

Carolyn Middleton, 47, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 47, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Anthony Matthew Shuttles, 51, spotlighting: use of artificial light, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed, officer not present for hearing

Christopher Clay Yount, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — continued for jury trial Oct. 24.

Jason Callahan, 30, menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly y, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property.

Shawn Carroll, 35, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 150 days in jail (probated 24 months). No contact with victim.

Shawn P. Carroll, 35, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — sentenced to 150 days in jail. No contact with victim.

Shawn P. Carroll, 35, first-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 150 days in jail (probated 24 months). Not to be on property.

Stanley Fee, 44, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police officer (on foot), first-degree wanton engagement, menacing, first-degree attempted assault of police officer, first-degree escape — waived to grandays in jail jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

David Hatfield, 46, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Charles Sizemore, 41, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, improper display of registration plate — pleaded guilty, fined $50 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months) on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed

Charles Brandon Sizemore, 41, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail probated 24 months (not to be on property).