Election seats city council members Published 9:39 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The General Election last Tuesday saw each of Harlan County’s six cities seating members on their city councils. The unofficial counts show many new and old faces preparing to take council seats.

The Cumberland City Council will seat seven members out of a field of 14 candidates. The seven candidates receiving the most votes were Jonathan David Fields with 317 votes, Tyler Blair with 282 votes, Robert Tommy Jenkins with 252 votes, George Powers with 224 votes, Jordan Blair with 203 votes, Randal “Corky” Tackett with 195 votes, and Elana Copa Forson with 181.

The Harlan City Council will seat seven members. The seven candidates garnering the most votes for Harlan City Council include Timothy Howard with 314 votes, Jeanne Ann Lee with 307 votes, Jeff Phillips with 292 votes, Justin Luttrell with 272, Anne Hensley with 266 votes, Tyler Frazier with 252 votes, and Jason Childers with 226 votes.

Five candidates were running for six city council seats in the city of Loyall, including Trenna Cornett with 165 votes, David C. Lewis with 143 votes, Elvin Smith with 137 votes, and William Epperson with 134 votes.

The city of Evarts saw seven candidates vying for six city council seats. The candidates receiving the most votes for Evarts City Council include Preston Mclain with 148 votes, Larry Caudill with 146 votes, Jacqueline Renfro with 140 votes, Earnie Woodard with 139 votes, Renee Doan with 133 votes, and Jaysin Stallard with 117 votes.

The Benham City Council saw seven candidates running for six seats, with the candidates receiving the most votes including Bradley Scott Sherman with 170 votes, Kristen Simpson with 153 votes, Ryan Cope with 150 votes, Devin Watts with 140 votes, Savannah Sergent with 140 votes, and George C. Massey with 132 votes.

The Lynch City Council had six candidates running for six seats. Those candidates included Bennie Massey with 144 seats, Hal Thomas Woods, Jr. with 135 votes, Roger Wilhoit with 134 votes, Leslie J. Young with 124 votes, R. “Sissy” Rutherford with 111 votes, and Mark Hudack with 86 votes.

All results are unofficial.