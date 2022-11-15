SKCTC offering new courses at Harlan campus Published 10:00 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

During a recent meeting, the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update on offerings at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC).

SKCTC Recruiter Erica Farmer-Miller, whose principal office is at the Harlan campus, talked to the chamber about some options for students at SKCTC.

“My main office is here in Harlan,” Farmer-Miller said. “I recruit and advise students.”

Farmer-Miller told the chamber about the programs available at SKCTC.

“Our Winter Mini Session is coming up,” Farmer-Miller said. “It starts Dec. 12 and runs through Jan. 9. That’s a good time for students to get a class or two out of the way.”

Farmer-Miller pointed out all Winter Mini Session classes are online.

“We started this in winter of 2019,” Farmer-Miller said. “It’s so students can get a class they need out of the way or just to not have such a heavy load in the spring.”

She also told the chamber about a new Allied Health certificate available at SKCTC.

“It’s called Telehealth,” Farmer-Miller said. “This is brand new. It’s our very first class.”

She explained the class will be on the Harlan campus on Tuesday evenings.

“We purchased a machine for training that can do EKGs, check blood pressure and temperature, it has a camera that can look in your nose, ears, and throat,” Farmer-Miller said. “That way, patients won’t have to travel to see their doctor…they can stay local and see their doctor who’s two or three hours away.”

Farmer-Miller mentioned there are also certifications available that do not require much time to complete.

“Students can earn a Recovery Coach certificate,” Farmer-Miller said. “They could work at a hospital or any type of recovery center. We’ve had a huge success with that program.”

Farmer-Miller mentioned other programs available, including criminal justice, education, business, and I.T.

“In Harlan, we also have welding, electrical technology, computerized machining and manufacturing, construction, HVAC, and automotive technology,” Farmer-Miller said.

The college also has Allied Health programs, including medical assisting and the new Telehealth program.

“We just want the community to know we’re trying to find more ways to get people on campus, and we are fully part of the community,” Farmer-Miller said. “We want to help people…whether it be a short-term certificate or a two-year program such as nursing.”

Farmer-Miller mentioned there is financial aid available for those who qualify, such as the Work Ready Scholarship, that is not based on income.

“Just call us and tell what your goals are, and we can go from there and help you get started,” Farmer-Miller said.

For more information on the programs at SKCTC, call 606-248-2180, 606-273-8099, or email efarmer0003@kctcs.edu.