Cawood Elementary announces honor roll and perfect attendance for first 9 weeks

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

The following students at Cawood Elementary have been named to the Honor Roll for the First 9-Week Grading Period:

(* denotes all As)

Second Grade

• Emma Cochran

• Addisyn Collins

• Emmalee Daniels

• Blakely Harris

• Natalie Howard

• Chase Ledford

• Jaxon Rhymer*

• Jack Stevens

• Gage Thomas

• Emersyn Turner

Third Grade

• Eli Brock

• Alexis Brown

• Micah Cochran

• Gunnar Colegrove

• William Cook*

• Jonah Doyle*

• Gabriel Halcomb*

• Jacklynn Stevens

• Scarlett Swanson

• Isabella Ward

Fourth Grade

• Jasmine Brock*

• Natalie Charles

• William Cornett*

• Haylynn Daniels*

• Raymond Fields*

• Bella Ford*

• Mallie Gailey*

• Jase Green

• Gunnar Jenkins*

• Lenore Kelly

• Isabella Lewis*

• Kaylee Lorenz

• Jocelyn Miracle*

• Braxton Skidmore

• Robert Stevens

• Easton Stewart

• Chris Stewart

• Kedan Suttles*

• Mia Swanson*

• Campbell Thompson*

• Abby Ward

• CayleeAnn Yount*

• Mckenzie Zunda

Fifth Grade

• Addalyn Cochran

• Elijah Epperson*

• Gavin Grubbs

• Kylie Lipfird

• Emily Moore

• Liliana Moore

• Allison Noe

• Caroline Patterson*

• Emily Thomas

Sixth Grade

• Daisy Brewer

• Emma Brewer

• Leah Harris

• Morgan Helton

• Seventh Grade

• Brett Albergo

• Aaron Howard

• Reagan Smith

• Haydlei Stewart

• Masyn Stewart

• Christina Ward

Eighth Grade

• Caylee Baker

• Rebecca Caldwell

• Ben Cochran

• Alexis Daniels

• James Dean

• Andrew Johnson

• Hunter Moore

• Landyn Noe

• Kaitlynn Smith

• Mylei Stewart

The following students have had perfect attendance for the First 9-week Grading Period at Cawood Elementary:

 First Grade

• Maria Carroll

• Gauge Noe

Second Grade

• Chase Ledford

• Lylith Smith

• Emersyn Turner

Third Grade

• William Cook

Fourth Grade

• Easton Stewart

• Mia Swanson

Fifth Grade

• Addalyn Cochran

• Elijah Epperson

• Liliana Moore

• Shawn Smith

