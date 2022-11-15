Cawood Elementary announces honor roll and perfect attendance for first 9 weeks
Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The following students at Cawood Elementary have been named to the Honor Roll for the First 9-Week Grading Period:
(* denotes all As)
Second Grade
• Emma Cochran
• Addisyn Collins
• Emmalee Daniels
• Blakely Harris
• Natalie Howard
• Chase Ledford
• Jaxon Rhymer*
• Jack Stevens
• Gage Thomas
• Emersyn Turner
Third Grade
• Eli Brock
• Alexis Brown
• Micah Cochran
• Gunnar Colegrove
• William Cook*
• Jonah Doyle*
• Gabriel Halcomb*
• Jacklynn Stevens
• Scarlett Swanson
• Isabella Ward
Fourth Grade
• Jasmine Brock*
• Natalie Charles
• William Cornett*
• Haylynn Daniels*
• Raymond Fields*
• Bella Ford*
• Mallie Gailey*
• Jase Green
• Gunnar Jenkins*
• Lenore Kelly
• Isabella Lewis*
• Kaylee Lorenz
• Jocelyn Miracle*
• Braxton Skidmore
• Robert Stevens
• Easton Stewart
• Chris Stewart
• Kedan Suttles*
• Mia Swanson*
• Campbell Thompson*
• Abby Ward
• CayleeAnn Yount*
• Mckenzie Zunda
Fifth Grade
• Addalyn Cochran
• Elijah Epperson*
• Gavin Grubbs
• Kylie Lipfird
• Emily Moore
• Liliana Moore
• Allison Noe
• Caroline Patterson*
• Emily Thomas
Sixth Grade
• Daisy Brewer
• Emma Brewer
• Leah Harris
• Morgan Helton
• Seventh Grade
• Brett Albergo
• Aaron Howard
• Reagan Smith
• Haydlei Stewart
• Masyn Stewart
• Christina Ward
Eighth Grade
• Caylee Baker
• Rebecca Caldwell
• Ben Cochran
• Alexis Daniels
• James Dean
• Andrew Johnson
• Hunter Moore
• Landyn Noe
• Kaitlynn Smith
• Mylei Stewart
The following students have had perfect attendance for the First 9-week Grading Period at Cawood Elementary:
First Grade
• Maria Carroll
• Gauge Noe
Second Grade
• Chase Ledford
• Lylith Smith
• Emersyn Turner
Third Grade
• William Cook
Fourth Grade
• Easton Stewart
• Mia Swanson
Fifth Grade
• Addalyn Cochran
• Elijah Epperson
• Liliana Moore
• Shawn Smith