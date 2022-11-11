Kentucky hunters asked to donate deer or funds to program Published 12:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is urging Kentucky hunters to consider donating a harvested deer to the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program this deer season.

“Like agriculture, hunting is a Kentucky tradition that brings families and friends together to enjoy all that nature has to offer, each providing sustenance in its own way,” Quarles said. “Hunters can make this special time of year even better by donating a deer or funds to provide help for others who may not be as fortunate as them.”

Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry, or KHFH, is a statewide hunger relief program dedicated to providing a healthy source of protein to needy Kentuckians. Its mission is to alleviate hunger and malnutrition in Kentucky by processing and distributing donated venison to those in need, providing an outlet for hunters to help their communities, and promoting environmental stewardship through wildlife management.

“Helping fellow Kentuckians, whether it with daily food insecurities or during times of crisis, encompasses the heart of the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry organization,” said Roger LaPointe, Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry executive director. “The need has never been greater. Please consider donating a deer or if you don’t hunt, a monetary donation.”

KHFH administers the “Kentucky Whitetail Access” program, established in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky Whitetail Access matches hunters with landowners, most often farmers, who are in need of deer population control on their property. KHFH receives the deer taken under the program, and processing is covered by Kentucky Farm Bureau and its participating partners.

Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry was founded in 2000. Last deer season, hunters donated 1,911 deer to the program, resulting in 73,651 pounds of ground venison, equating to about 294,604 meals. To find an approved deer processor, visit KHFH’s website at kyhuntersforthehungry.info/find-processor.

Learn more about the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program by visiting kyhuntersforthehungry.info.