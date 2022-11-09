Second Annual Antique Appraisal Fair held Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Many folks have items such as family heirlooms, unique pieces, and antiques they would like to have appraised. The Second Annual Antique Appraisal Fair took place on Saturday, allowing many to do just that, as people brought in different items to be appraised by the Antique Nomad.

The event, sponsored by the local antique store Sassy Trash, was held at Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets in downtown Harlan on Saturday.

Paul Collins and his wife, April, organized the appraisal fair.

According to Collins, the pair locate interesting and vintage items to sell at Sassy Trash. This activity led to the first installment of the Antique Appraisal Fair, which was held last year.

The event features YouTube’s Antique Nomad, George Higby.

“He travels the country and does appraisal fairs all over,” Collins said.

Collins said Higby is an expert in the business of appraising antiques.

“He can look at something and tell you right off what it is, who made it, and why they made it,” Collins said.

Collins noted last year’s appraisal fair received a good response.

“There were probably somewhere between 200 or 300 items that he appraised,” Collins said. “The best thing about it is, he comes in and goes around the community, videos it talks about the history and puts the community in a good light.”

Collins said he had people in his shop who saw videos of last year’s event and driven to Harlan to visit the town.

“We’ve had people from Florida that watched his video of the Harlan Appraisal Fair and driven all the way up here to come to the store,” Collins said.

Collins said the event will continue yearly.

“We’re going to make it a yearly thing for as long as we can,” Collins said.

Episodes of the Antique Nomad can be viewed on the Antique Nomad YouTube channel. For more information on the Antique Nomad, go to www.theantiquenomad.com.