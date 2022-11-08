Public Record: marriage licenses

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

• Shay Lynn Hensley, 23, of Cranks, to Dawson Ray Milwee, 22, of Cranks.

• Benita Luane Dickerson, 46, of Cumberland, to Terry James Snow, 53, of Cumberland.

• Tiffany Leeann Britton, 18, of Baxter, to Justin Tyler Longworth, 29, of Baxter.

• Diane Sullivan, 53, of Wallins, to Marcus Wayne Brock, 60, of Wallins.

• Barbara Michelle King, 45, of Evarts, to Trevor Bradley Tackett, 27, of Evarts.

• Rhonda Faye Arvin, 27, of Evarts, to Douglas Clark Shope Jr., 30, of Evarts.

• Katherine Lucille Barrow, 38, of Cumberland, to Joshua Stephen May, 39, of Cumberland.

• Hailee Nikola Lewis, 19, of Bledsoe, to Roger Tilar Ball, 25, of Bledsoe.

• Kaylei Maddison  Ingram, 20, of Harlan, to Christina Alexander Walker, 26, of Harlan.

• Katinna F. Anderson, 28, of Harlan, to Joey L. Turner, 28, of Harlan.

