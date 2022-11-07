Hear from the candidates: board of eduacation Published 4:50 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8, and in an effort to help inform the public, the Enterprise sent out a questionnaire designed to help the public know more about each candidate. Every reasonable attempt was made to reach all candidates, however many did not respond. Every candidate who responded will be included here. The answers have been edited for spelling and punctuation only.

Each candidate was sent the following questions in the same order:

1. Tell us about your background (300 characters or less)

2. Why are you the best candidate for this office? (600 characters or less)

3. What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle? (300 characters or less)

4. How would you address this issue in your elected office? (600 characters or less)

Board of Education, Harlan Independent District

Will Miller

1. I graduated from Harlan High School in 1988 and was elected to the HISD School Board in 2011. I graduated from Centre College, the U. of Kentucky’s PA program and MS in Physiology. I now work as a PA at the Clover Fork Clinic. My wife, Stacey, and I have two sons, Mason (‘17) and Story (‘21).

2. The Harlan Independent School District was established in 1911 and is thriving today based on academic excellence, culture, and choice. I am proud to represent my alma mater, the students, teachers, and staff of our district, and our community as a board member. I am dedicated to following the previous board members who worked diligently to preserve and improve the 111-year legacy of high-quality education for current and future Harlan Independent students. I have completed Level 3 of the KSBA Program of Studies certification.

Board of Education 4th District: Harlan County Schools

Lavanda Pennington

1. Evarts elementary, 3 years coached boys basketball, archery, special needs, Harlan county cook pallet store, laurels, goodwill, Horizin in home care, notary , now insurance agent trans America.

2. I enjoy working with kids and adults love being around people and helping in any way I can , I see so much all of our school and teachers need and so many things that could be done , I think the school board does an amazing job , my district needs a very strong voice in there , and all of the schools need one to, I would love to have the chance to be that voice , I have a very good heart want to help any way I can.

3. Have so many kids on home school, so many kids needs extra help , so many teachers need extra things , I want to help all the kids and schools and employees and there needs and things for all the schools , would love to get a chance to have be able to step up help everyone.

4. I can voice new options , new things that would help schools , kids , employees and parents, not just agree but to have a voice to , I think to many things are just agreed on then move on , I will do my best to go to every meeting voice opinion.