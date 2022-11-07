Corbin thumps Black Bears 55-0 Published 5:05 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Corbin Redhounds claimed their fifth consecutive shutout on Friday in the opening round of the KHSAA Playoffs, blanking visiting Harlan County 55-0.

Sophomore quarterback Kade Elam passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two others in first-half action only. Freshman QB Cam Estep passed for two TDs in the second half for the Redhounds.

Corbin opened the scoring as Elam scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 9:25 left in the first quarter. Jacob Baker added the extra point.

Elam connected with Carter Stewart on a 32-yard touchdown screen pass at the 6:59 mark. Baker’s kick made it 14-0.

The Redhounds would add another score in the opening quarter as Eli Pietrowski caught an 18-yard TD pass from Elam with 3:41 remaining in the period. Baker’s kick extended the lead to 21-0.

Corbin added two touchdowns in the second quarter. With 5:54 left in the half, Elam went in from the 5-yard line. Baker’s kick was perfect.

Elam found Stewart for a 41-yard pass to the HC 11, and Cameron Combs scored on the next play. Combs scored the two-point conversion to give the Hounds a 36-0 advantage at halftime.

At the 7:11 mark of the third quarter, Estep connected with Parker Norvell for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The run failed.

Estep’s second TD pass came at the 1:10 mark of the third period as he found Colton Creekmore for a 40-yard scoring throw. Baker’s kick made it 49-0.

The Redhounds closed the scoring with 5:25 to play as Sam Farmer added a 3-yard run. The Black Bears blocked the extra point.

Elam completed 12 of 13 passes for 225 yards in the first half. Estep completed six of seven passes for 98 yards. Stewart had five receptions for 131 yards. Marc Warren added 59 yards on four catches.

Freshman Cole Stevens gained 63 yards on five carries for Corbin. Combs, a senior, added 24 yards on three rushes. The Redhounds had 139 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Corbin had 20 first downs compared to the Bears’ four.

Zayne Hammack led the Redhound’s defense with eight tackles. Evan Baker followed with seven. Anthony Myers had six. Israel Summers added five tackles, including two for lost yardage. Jacob Baker also had five tackles for Corbin.

Harlan County was held to 53 yards on the ground and 66 for the game.

Senior Josh Sergent gained 20 yards on 12 rushes. Jonah Swanner added 16 yards on five carries. James Howard had 11 yards.

Swanner was two of seven passing in the first half for 13 yards and one interception. Sergent went 0-2 passing with an interception in second-half play at the QB position.

Zander Curry and NaShawn Brooks had interceptions for the Redhounds. During the last five games, the Redhounds have shutout it’s opponents 248-0.

Corbin (11-0) will advance to the second of the playoffs on Friday at home against Letcher Central (8-3). The Cougars rolled to a 61-6 victory over Knox Central in the first round.

The Redhounds have never played Letcher Central on the football field.

Harlan County closed the season with a 4-7 record.

It was the Black Bears’ third straight losing season.

HCHS will lose 11 seniors from this year’s team, including Sergent, Conner Blevins, Isaac Downs, Austin Roark, Gavon Spurlock, Zack Burgan, Tanner Griffin, Brady Huskey, William Jones, Johnny Brock, and Bradley Young.

Several juniors look to have a huge year in 2023 for HC.