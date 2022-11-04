Man killed in crash at Harlan airport identified

Published 4:19 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Joe Asher

Kentucky State Police secure the scene following the crash of a small airplane at Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport on Thursday. (Photo by Joe Asher)

A small airplane crashed on Thursday at Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan, resulting in the death of one individual.

According to Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich, Dr. David Sanford, 55, died as a result of a single plane crash at Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan on Thursday.

According to Kentucky State Police Public Relations Officer Shane Jacobs, KSP Post 10, Harlan, was notified of the incident on Thursday morning.

“At approximately 10 a.m., Post 10, Harlan received multiple calls in reference to a loud noise,” Jacobs said. “A short time later, a small plane was discovered crashed just south of the airport.”

Jacobs confirmed there were no known survivors of the crash, with one fatality verified as of approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

KSP Det. Andy Soltess is in charge of the death investigation. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash

The Harlan County Rescue Squad, the Harlan City Fire Department, and Sunshine Fire Department responded to the scene.

