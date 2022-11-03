Harlan competes in state cross country championship Published 5:33 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons finished 21st in the State Cross Country Meet in Bourbon County last Saturday.

Beechwood claimed the title, with Lexington Christian taking second and St. Henry placing third.

Seventh-grader Harper Ann Carmical was the top Harlan runner. She took 42nd among 246 others. Carmical finished with a time of 21:55.49.

Junior Chloe Schwenke claimed 96th place. Her time was 23:33.70.

Mia Pace, a senior, finished 149th. Her time was 24:52.20.

Sophomore Abbigaile Jones was 157th with a time of 25:06.90.

Seventh grader Juliana Damaa finished with a time of 27:41..39 and 296th place.

Another seventh grader, Halle Cox, claimed 223rd place with her time of 29:58.20.

The top Harlan boys runner was freshman Dylan Cox. He placed 64th with a time of 18:23.69.

Coming in at 148th was Dragon freshman Brayden Howard. His time was 20:03.05.