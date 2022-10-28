Election Day rapidly approaching

The 2022 General Election is nearing, and voters are making their final decisions concerning who they are going to cast their ballots for on Nov. 8.

During a recent interview, Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins provided information on the options still open to voters as Election Day nears.

Hoskins explained there is still an early voting option open for those who wish to cast their ballots before next Tuesday.

“On Nov. 3, 4, and 5, that’s a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, you can walk into the Harlan Center and vote,” Hoskins said. “It’s the same procedure as if you were voting on Election Day. You’re just voting early.”

Hoskins said she hopes to have a good voter turnout for all voting options available in Harlan County.

“Right now, it seems to be a low turnout. We’ve only had a few so far,” Hoskins said.

Those who prefer to vote on Election Day will follow the usual procedure.

“On Election Day, you can vote at the precinct where you live,” Hoskins said.

According to Hoskins, there are 32 precincts in Harlan County that will open on Election Day. Which precinct a voter is in will determine some of the offices on the ballot.

“At some precincts, there will be school boards on the ballot, there will be city races, and you’ll have the nonpartisan Circuit Judge,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins explained that while voting for many offices, a straight party ticket is an option, voting in nonpartisan races requires a specific candidate to be chosen.

It is preferred that voters be prepared to show ID such as a driver’s license.

“Have your driver’s license ready,” Hoskins said. “There are other forms of identification you may use, such as a military ID, but some other forms of identification will require additional paperwork…so have your ID ready to be scanned.”

Voting hours on Election Day will be 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Hours for early voting at the Harlan Center will be 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Hoskins added voters should be aware there will be an option to vote for two Kentucky Constitution amendments on the back of the ballot.

Hoskins noted voters will use the same equipment and paper ballots which have been used in the last four elections.

“As always, I ask that everybody come out and vote,” Hoskins said. “Make Harlan County count!”