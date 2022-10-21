Lexington man sentenced, fined $10K for sex trafficking

A Lexington man was sentenced to five years in federal prison and fined $10,000 for transporting an individual in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in prostitution at U.S. District Court in Frankfort on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Michael Allen Comberger, 57, in a plea agreement, admitted to owning and operating an interstate prostitution business named Fantasys Escort Service in Fayette County.

Comberger used a website for the service and would showcase various female escorts in different locations in the United States. On the website, each escort’s pictures, biographical information, and hourly rates were listed. Comberger further admitted that he would set up appointments for the escorts for commercial sex with customers, and, on multiple occasions, he drove them to their appointments in other states. The money gained from the appointments for commercial sex was split between the escorts and Comberger.

He pleaded guilty in June 2022 after he was arrested following an investigation by the FBI.

Under federal law, Comberger must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.