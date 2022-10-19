Terri L. Stewart Swanner, 71, of Evarts, departed this life suddenly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born January 7, 1951 in Harlan, she had lived here all of her life. Terri was the Director of the Evarts High School Youth Service Center for many years before her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Swanner; a son, TJ Swanner; and her parents, Gene Byrd Stewart and Mary Smith Stewart.

Survivors include two sons, Shawn Swanner and Corey Swanner, both of Georgetown; a brother, Eddie Stewart, Baxter; a sister, Diana Stewart, Evarts; four grandchildren, Shea Swanner, Juliana Swanner Gabriel Swanner, Cassidy Swanner; and a host of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Terri L. Stewart Swanner will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 3 until 6 pm at the Little Inn of Harlan, 508 South Main Street, Harlan, KY.

Evarts Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swanner family.