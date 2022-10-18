Harlan High School homecoming court announced

The Harlan High School homecoming court was announced last week before the school’s football game against Lynn Camp. The candidates are listed as follows in order by school year:

Freshman

Carley Jump, Shelby Doan, and Kaitlyn Engle.

Sophomores

Olivia Helton, Chloe Bolton, Asia Young, Abbi Fields, Lily Nantz, Aymanni Wynn, Abbie Jones, Ella Lisenbee, Claire Middleton, Rhileigh Estes, and Whitney Wilson.

Juniors

Mallory McNiel, Kendall Blanton, Jolena Nguyen, Kaylee Clark, Taylor Hall, Alyssa Burkhart, Jocelyn Freeman, Kiera Harden, and Jaden Lane.

Seniors

Abigail Wynn, Mia Claire Pace, Di’mond Turner, Hanna Pace, and Haylee Couch.