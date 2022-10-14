Harlan man faces rape, incest charges

A Harlan man faces multiple charges, including rape, sexual abuse, and incest, after allegedly engaging in deviant intercourse with another individual.

Ricky Brackett, 37, was arrested on Thursday by the Kentucky State Police.

According to a warrant obtained by the state police, on or about Sept. 4, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2022, Brackett allegedly committed sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy when he subjected an individual to sexual contact, engaging in sexual intercourse and deviant intercourse with an individual known to be his ancestor or descendant.

Brackett was charged with second-degree rape (intellectual disability), first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy (intellectual disability), and incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age). Brackett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Andrew Patrick, 26, of Wallins, was arrested on Oct. 5 by Harlan City Police. He was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). Patrick was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond secured by 10 percent.

• Terry Jenkins, 24, of Harlan, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the state police. He was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, speeding, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, no registration plates, and no registration receipt. Jenkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.